Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the body found near the Vulcan Materials quarry as that of missing UofSC student Michael Keen.

According to the coroner, Keen’s body was found less than a mile from where he was reported missing.

A cause of death has not been released.

The Columbia Police Department reported yesterday that an unidentified body was found during the search for a missing UofSC student in a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olympia-Granby area at the Vulcan Materials rock quarry.

Officers said they did a canvas on Sunday but did a deeper canvas on Monday afternoon, that’s when officials found the body.

The family of Michael Keen was on-scene with CPD and CPD’s victim services on Monday.

Keen’s father last heard from him Sunday after walking home from J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar.

Police say they are working with SLED, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family, the USC family, and all affected by this tragedy,” said Coroner Naida Rutherford. “Michael was expected to graduate from the University in the next 3 weeks.”

Last year, the body of a missing UofSC student, Sam Laundon was found in the quarry.

