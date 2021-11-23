SC Lottery
Buddy Pough named MEAC Coach of the Year

South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a one-year extension on Wednesday...
By South Carolina State Athletics
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 – South Carolina State had fifth teen (15) Bulldogs to be named to the All-MEAC honoree teams, as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank.

Five Bulldogs were named to the First Team All-MEAC as head coach Buddy Pough earned his second consecutive MEAC Coach of the Year Honors this season.

The five players on the 1st team were all on defense including DL Jeblonski Green, LB’s Chad Gilchris and B.J. Davis and DB’s Decobie Durant and Zafi Kelly.

Pough led the Bulldogs to a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play this season to claim the MEAC championship outright and clinch the league’s bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 18, 12 noon on ABC). The Bulldogs won their 18th championship overall and the eighth of Pough’s tenure. This is Pough’s second straight MEAC Coach of the Year, as he won the award in 2019.

Six Bulldogs made the MEAC 2nd team including RB Kendrell Flowers, WR Will Vereen, TE Yancey Washington of North Charleston, OL Nick Taiste, DL’s Patrick Godbolt and Octaveon Minter.

Four players were named to the 3rd team including QB and Baptist Hill alum Corey Fields, WR and Summerville alum Shaquan Davis, Center Eric Brown and OL Cam Johnson.

All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

