The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke

Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom has been taken to Duke University hospital after collapsing on the sidelines early in the Bulldogs game against the Blue Devils on Monday night.

The game was delayed after just more than a minute of playing time when the assistant coaches on The Citadel’s bench pointed out Baucom was on the ground.

Baucom, who’s 61 years-old, was helped off the court, while conscious, shortly after.

The school announced about 20 minutes later that Baucom had been taken to the University hospital where he’ll be evaluated.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

