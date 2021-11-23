The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom has been taken to Duke University hospital after collapsing on the sidelines early in the Bulldogs game against the Blue Devils on Monday night.

The game was delayed after just more than a minute of playing time when the assistant coaches on The Citadel’s bench pointed out Baucom was on the ground.

Baucom, who’s 61 years-old, was helped off the court, while conscious, shortly after.

The school announced about 20 minutes later that Baucom had been taken to the University hospital where he’ll be evaluated.

