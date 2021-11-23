SC Lottery
The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom released from hospital

Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel head basketball Duggar Baucom is on his way back to Charleston after being released from a Duke hospital on Tuesday.

Baucom was listed in stable condition early Tuesday after he had collapsed on the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the Bulldogs game against the Blue Devils on Monday night.

The coach went down on the sideline just over a minute into the game. Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over for the rest of the game.

“He [Coach Baucom] is one of the most intense competitors that I’ve…had the privilege to be around and all you had to do was look at him [after his collapse] and you knew exactly what he wants right now and so they…weren’t going to back down” Castleberry said after the game.

The team is scheduled to be off until Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Their next game is set to be Sunday afternoon at South Carolina State although there’s been no word on if Baucom will be on the sideline.

“Good guy. I feel badly for him.” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after his Blue Devils beat the Bulldogs in the game. “His team played their hearts out. He used to coach at VMI. I don’t know if you remember his VMI teams. They led the country in scoring. They were so fast-paced. He’s brought that stuff to The Citadel. They played really well.”

“That’s the toughest dude I’ve ever been around [Coach Baucom].” Castleberry would say. “If you don’t know his story, I highly encourage you to…check it out because I bet there is not a career path in Division I college basketball like his. He is one of the best human beings and one of the most humble human beings you will come across in college basketball. He’s a really special guy and he’s had a huge impact on my life and everybody else that he comes across. The players love him. He coaches them hard but that’s because he wants to get the most out of them and they know that. They didn’t back down and if you don’t think that a lot of that had to do with the fact that they’re playing for a guy they have a deep affinity for then you’re missing the point.”

