The Citadel’s Poole Named SoCon Freshman of the Year by Media

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel defensive back Dominick Poole was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by a panel of media, it was announced Tuesday as the league announced its postseason awards.

In a vote by the league’s head coaches, punter Matt Campbell was selected to the first team, while linebacker Willie Eubanks III, defensive back Destin Mack and long snapper Steele Judy were named to the second team. Poole was joined on the freshman team by Tyler Cherry.

The media picked four Bulldogs to the second team: offensive lineman Haden Haas, Eubanks, Mack and Judy.

Poole becomes the first Bulldog to be named the league’s Freshman of the Year. The honor comes just one day after he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.

Poole finished the season with 51 tackles, 27 solo, two interceptions and nine pass break-ups in 11 games. His nine pass break-ups are tied for the second most in the Southern Conference. He had one of the biggest plays of the season as he broke up a pass on a two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs an overtime victory over Wofford.

Campbell was named to the first team for the fourth-straight year.

Eubanks earned second-team honors from both the coaches and the media in a shortened senior season. In seven games, Eubanks finished with 59 tackles, 31 solo, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, two pass break-ups, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Eubanks finished his career as a three-time All-SoCon selection, including being named the 2019 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year. The All-American was also a two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

Mack was honored by the league’s coaches and media after tying for the league lead with five interceptions. His biggest interception came in the final game as he picked off a pass to preserve the victory over Chattanooga.

Mack finished the season with 45 tackles, 32 solo, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, seven passes defended, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks.

Judy was named to the second-team in the first year the league has honored long snappers. Judy snapped on all punts and field goals without a bad snap. He was also credited with a tackle.

Haas earns recognition for the second-straight season as he started all 11 games at center for a rushing attack that led the conference at 268.3 yards per game. The Bulldog offense got stronger as the season progressed, rushing for over 330 yards in each of the last two contests.

Cherry was named to the freshman team after finishing with 12 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown. He caught his first career touchdown against Mercer, a 48-yard grab in the first quarter.