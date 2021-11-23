SC Lottery
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old(Clarendon County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man has been charged with homicide by child abuse, according to deputies.

Ny’Jshore Jareek Green, 20, was arrested and charged in the death of a 3-month-old.

On November 16, deputies responded to a home in Manning where they found a 3-month-old unresponsive and cold to the touch, according to warrants.

Deputies say Green was watching the infant.

The infant was rushed to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed a large skull fracture due to blunt force trauma on the side of the infant’s head, according to deputies.

Green was booked at the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED helped investigate the case.

