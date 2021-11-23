Coroner identifies man killed in auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in an auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston.

Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 72-year-old John Washington from Charleston died on Monday at 5:35 p.m. on the 7700 block of Dorchester Road from injuries he sustained in the crash.

“Mr. Washington was the pedestrian,” the coroner’s office said. “North Charleston Police Department is the investigating police agency.”

