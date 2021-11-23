CSU has 7 players named All-Big South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two members of the Charleston Southern defense were slotted on the All-Big South First Team, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon as part of its postseason awards unveiling. Shaundre Mims and Garrett Sayegh garnered the honor to represent the Buccaneers among the league’s best players from the 2021 campaign as voted upon by the head coaches and a media panel.

SHAUNDRE MIMS, DL

The Buck Buchanan Award finalist garnered his third-straight All-Big South First Team recognition, joining just four others in school history to be on the league’s first team at least three times. He led the Bucs with 8.0 sacks, raising his career total to 20.5 to finish second in school history and as one of just two players with at least 20.

The Vanceboro, North Carolina, native had a monster game at North Alabama with 2.0 sacks (for a loss of 10 yards) and 5.0 tackles for a loss of 15 yards. The performance came as part of a season-high 10 total tackles.

He posted at least 1.0 sacks in six of the seven Big South games and at least 1.0 tackles for loss in nine of the 10 overall contests with a forced fumble in the opener at The Citadel. He had nine stops, including 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in the near-upset of FBS East Carolina.

GARRETT SAYEGH, LB

A first-time all-conference performer, the middle linebacker led CSU with 96 tackles (52 solo), the second-highest total in the league, which included four games in double figures for the most single-season stops by a Buccaneers player since 2019. The 96 tackles moved him into a 10th-place tie on the school’s single-season chart.

He had a career-high 16 tackles in a pair of conference matchups, against Hampton and against Campbell. Among his stops when facing the Camels were 11 solo tackles. The 16 tackles were the most by any Charleston Southern player since 2018. The Simpsonville, South Carolina, product added 12 tackles against Monmouth in the league opener and also at Robert Morris, which was the first of back-to-back contests with nine solo stops.

He picked off his first career pass against Campbell and added another one in the regular-season finale at FBS No. 1 Georgia, halting the Bulldogs’ opening possession after only four plays. He forced a team-best three fumbles, including two against Campbell and one against Hampton.

Five members of the Charleston Southern football squad were selected as All-Big South Second Team honorees following a vote of the league’s head coaches and media panel, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. Tabbed to the second team were quarterback Jack Chambers, wide receiver Cayden Jordan, safety Hombre Kennedy, long snapper Ethan Ray and defensive lineman Anton Williams.

JACK CHAMBERS, QB

Chambers capped his campaign as the Big South’s leader with 296.7 total offensive yards per game and 249.0 passing yards per game, while also pacing the Buccanneers with 477 total rushing yards. He garnered Sept. 27 Big South Offensive Player of the Week plaudits after a near-upset at FBS East Carolina, passing for 405 yards (fourth most in a single game in school history and most against a FBS opponent) and ran for 67 yards against the Pirates.

He had at least 200 passing yards in seven games (six of seven against Big South opponents) and two 100-yard rushing contests (at North Alabama; against Campbell). He tossed four touchdown passes in victories at The Citadel (as part of a 76.0 percent day on 19-of-25 attempts) and against Hampton.

The product of Lilburn, Georgia, set single-game and single-season school records for completions (38; 230) and attempts (61; 417). It marks his second-straight All-Big South Second Team accolade after also being named following the 2020 season which was completed in Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAYDEN JORDAN, WR

Jordan ranked fourth in the Big South with a team-high and career-best 752 receiving yards, the most by a Bucs player since 2010. His 53 catches were also a career high.

He tallied two 100-yard receiving yards contests, both in league play, as he finished with 152 yards on just six grabs against Hampton for the 14th-highest single-game total in program history and 134 yards on nine receptions against Campbell. He sparked an unofficially school-record tying 98-yard drive against Hampton with consecutive catches of 43 and 39 yards to start the possession, helping CSU to a touchdown in only five plays.

The Tampa, Florida, native collected at least three grabs in nine of the 10 regular-season games and sprinted for a season-long 68-yarder at Gardner-Webb in the Big South finale. It marks his second-straight All-Big South Second Team honor after joining Chambers on the squad last season following the spring campaign.

HOMBRE KENNEDY, S

Kennedy led Charleston Southern this fall with a career-best three interceptions, all coming in league play with picks at Robert Morris, against Hampton and at Gardner-Webb. The three interceptions, which were returned for 57 yards, were the first of his career and he finished tied for third among his league peers.

The product of Summerville, South Carolina, posted at least one pass breakup in six games, including multiple in league action against Monmouth and against Hampton. He tallied five solo stops among his six tackles at Gardner-Webb in the league regular-season finale. It came one week after a season-best seven stops against North Carolina A&T.

He also forced two fumbles, creating the opposing miscues at North Alabama and at Gardner-Webb on his way to receiving his first career All-Big South accolade.

ETHAN RAY, LS

Ray was instrumental in getting the ball to the holder’s hands for a 29-of-29 effort on point-after touchdown kicks this fall. Sam Babbush was 24-of-24 on his kicks, while Nathaniel Toole converted all five of his tries. Additionally, the Buccaneers were 3-of-3 on two-point conversions, all pass attempts. Jack Chambers completed two of the tosses, to Garris Schwarting and Ja’Rell Smith, while Schwarting connected on a pass to Kyris Barnett for the other.

Ray also was credited with four tackles throughout the campaign. He recorded two in the Big South opener against Monmouth before adding another pair in the regular-season finale at FBS No. 1 Georgia.

The Boiling Springs, South Carolina, product collects his third overall All-Big South accolade, including a first-team nod (2019) and second-team selection (2018). He also was tabbed as a 2020 STATS Perform FCS All-American Second Team choice.

ANTON WILLIAMS, DL

Williams finished second on the Bucs with 5.0 sacks, including at least 1.0 in three Big South contests. He posted a career-best tying 2.0 sacks (for a loss of 18 yards) among his three tackles in the home league finale against North Carolina A&T for his most in a game since 2019.

The Marianna, Florida, native added a tackle for loss in the season opener at The Citadel, against Monmouth in the Big South opener and at Gardner-Webb in the league finale. He was credited with a season-high six tackles against Monmouth, one week after a five-tackle (all solo) performance at The Citadel.

In limited action at FBS No. 1 Georgia in the regular-season finale, he tallied two tackles. He closed the campaign with 16.5 career sacks, ranking fourth in school history. It marks the third-straight time he’s been recognized by the league on its postseason awards list, following an All-Big South First Team pick in 2019 and a second-team placement in 2020 for the Spring 2021 season.