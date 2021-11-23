SC Lottery
Deputies close road after vehicle crash, fire on Johns Island

All lanes are closed near 3092 Bohickett Road after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught...
All lanes are closed near 3092 Bohickett Road after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, according to authorities.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have closed a portion of Bohickett Road on Johns Island following a vehicle crash and fire Monday night.

All lanes are closed near 3092 Bohickett Road after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, according to authorities.

A report states that the driver left the scene.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze,” CCSO officials said.

