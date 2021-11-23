Deputies close road after vehicle crash, fire on Johns Island
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have closed a portion of Bohickett Road on Johns Island following a vehicle crash and fire Monday night.
All lanes are closed near 3092 Bohickett Road after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, according to authorities.
A report states that the driver left the scene.
“Firefighters extinguished the blaze,” CCSO officials said.
