Deputies close road after vehicle crash, fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have closed a portion of Bohickett Road on Johns Island following a vehicle crash and fire Monday night.

All lanes are closed near 3092 Bohickett Road after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, according to authorities.

A report states that the driver left the scene.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze,” CCSO officials said.

