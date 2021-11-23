Deputies searching for suspects after shooting damages vehicles, home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects following a shooting that damaged two vehicles and a home.

The investigation began Tuesday morning following a report of shots fired on Cypress Street in Shell Point.

Deputies responded and found that two vehicles and one home had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

“Investigators are on scene interviewing witnesses and processing for forensic evidence,” BCSO officials said. “The subjects responsible have not been located.”

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.