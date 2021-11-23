FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lane of I-26EB near University Blvd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash has blocked one eastbound lane of I-26 Tuesday morning.

The crash, reported at approximately 7:11 a.m., closed the left eastbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 204.

That’s one mile west of the University Boulevard exit.

It did not appear to involve injuries, but there was a three-mile backup behind the crash as of just after 7:30 a.m.

Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp said the slowdown increased the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston to about 43 minutes as of 7:45 a.m.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

