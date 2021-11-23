FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning takes effect Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry will be under a freeze warning Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the freeze warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday for most of the Lowcountry and continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures across the Lowcountry could range from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around the freezing mark or slightly above closer to the coast. The freeze warning includes the entire Lowcountry and extends from southeastern Georgia into North Carolina.

Frost and freeze conditions could pose a threat to crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely away from the coast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

You should take steps ahead of the temperature drop to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

