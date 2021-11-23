SC Lottery
First Freeze of Fall ahead tonight!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coldest air of this Fall season is on the way today and tonight! A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of the Lowcountry for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Areas inland of Highway 17 are expected to drop to, or below, freezing overnight. From Highway 17 to the beaches, temperatures will be between 32-37° Wednesday morning. Areas of frost are possible even near the beaches. Make sure you protect your tender vegetation!

TODAY: Sunny and Cold. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 56.

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy. Mild. High 65.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

