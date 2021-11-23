Hot-shooting Oklahoma State routs College of Charleston 96-66

STILLWATER, Okla. -- — Avery Anderson III and Bryce Thompson scored 15 points apiece to lead six in double figures and Oklahoma State routed Charleston 96-66 on Monday night.

Bryce Williams and Kalib Boone added 13 points apiece for Oklahoma State (5-1). Isaac Likekele and Moussa Cisse each had 10 points.

The Cowboys shot 57% (38 of 67) overall and made 9 of 18 from long range with Thompson hitting four. They also blocked 16 shots, tying the program record previously set on Feb. 4, 1989 against Oklahoma. Cisse had six blocks and Boone had five.

John Meeks scored 22 points to lead Charleston (3-2). Reyne Smith made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Ben Burnham added 10 points.

The Cowboys scored the last eight points of the first half for a 43-36 lead. They made half of their field goals and 3-point shots and were 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Williams’ steal and dunk capped a 22-12 run to start the second half and the Cowboys stretched the lead to 65-48 with 12:10 remaining. The Cowboys shot 63% overall in the second half.