Longtime Dorchester Dist. 2 superintendent announces retirement plans

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than half a century in the education field, the man who leads Dorchester District 2 schools says he will retire.

Joseph Pye announced during Monday night’s school board meeting that he will retire at the end of the current school year.

He said he considered retiring this Christmas but was convinced to stay on.

Pye said he has been an educator for 52 years and he says the teachers and students of the district deserve better.

Pye’s contract is set expire in June 2022.

