Lowcountry charity kicks off turkey, cash donation drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One80 Place, Charleston’s largest provider of homelessness services, is hosting its 9th annual Thanksgiving fundraiser on Tuesday.

One80 Place Director of Giving Katie Smith says it helps them serve people currently at the shelter and clients who they may have helped find housing, but have experienced homelessness.

One80 Place is asking the community to donate a turkey or a ham, a monetary donation, or a gift card to a local grocery store.

“As we’re getting into the colder months, we find that our clients are in need of your basic necessities, and food is one of them,” Smith said. “Food is one of the things that will help fill their bodies so they can focus on their housing plans, so we just take this time of the year of season of giving and season of giving back and allow our community to take the day to come out and help support us.”

With COVID, One80 Place has seen needs change slightly, shifting the focus on gift cards and monetary contributions because they have more impact on clients who may not be staying at the shelter.

Last year, One80 Place was sheltering fewer people because of COVID guidelines, but Smith says they were able to increase their caseload and the number of people they found housing for in the area.

In the fiscal year 2021 so far, they’ve helped over 900 people find or maintain permanent housing, and they saw a 46% increase in their caseload in 2020.

The community is invited to participate in the Turkey and a $20 donation event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 Walnut St. You’ll be able to drive up and stay in your car when giving your donations.

If you cannot make it out on Tuesday, you can pledge your support by buying a turkey online.

Smith says their goal this year is to raise $40,000. She says One80 Place estimates that amount will help supply about 100,000 meals throughout the year.

