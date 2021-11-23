SC Lottery
Man sentenced for 2017 deadly wreck in McClellanville

The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly wreck pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. Mark Zulawski was sentenced to five years for the 2017 wreck that killed 22-year-old Troy Cyzman.(CCDC)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly wreck pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. Mark Zulawski was sentenced to five years for the 2017 wreck that killed 22-year-old Troy Cyzman.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 17, causing it to cross into oncoming lanes of traffic. The vehicle subsequently flipped over.

Cyzman’s parents filed a lawsuit against Petrol Concepts, which owns Fuel Charleston.  Their lawsuit alleges that Zulawski and Cyzman met at the restaurant and consumed alcohol.  According to the lawsuit, Zulawski’s blood alcohol content was .113% following the crash.

The settlement reached this month is for $80,000.

Troy Cyzman
Troy Cyzman(Provided)

