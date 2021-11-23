SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

McMaster issues executive order to fight supply chain issues ahead of holiday season

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Tuesday to combat the supply chain crisis.

The order suspends the application or enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, size and hours of service for commercial vehicles and operators of commercial vehicles.

It also calls on state agencies to evaluate regulations and modify them in order to provide relief to the supply chain.

The hope is that cargo can move more smoothly and efficiently through South Carolina ports and roads.

On top of issuing the executive order, McMaster was among 15 GOP governors to join “Operation Open Roads” on Monday. It’s an effort to fight supply chain issues that have been hitting across the country.

The letter to the Biden Administration states that disruptions due to supply shortage have increased 638% during the first half of 2021.

“The delay of shipping vessels arriving to North American ports from Asia has ballooned from 14 hours in June 2020 to 13 days in September 2021. Supermarkets are receiving 40% of what they order compared to pre-pandemic fulfillments of 90%,” the letter states.

It goes on to show that the problems are caused by shortages in containers, chassis and drivers to unload and move goods.

“Once again, where the Biden Administration has failed the American people, our governors will step up to lead,” the letter says.

The governors are calling on the Biden Administration to suspend federal regulations that require those 21 and older to drive commercial vehicles, and instead lower the age to 18 years old.

They are also asking the president to suspend the federal mandate that requires vaccines for all private employees, specifically those in the trucking and transportation industry.

Operation Open Roads letter to the Biden Administration

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe

Latest News

.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
Temperatures across the Lowcountry could range from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around...
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning takes effect Tuesday night
VIDEO: Holiday travel beating pre-COVID levels
VIDEO: Holiday travel beating pre-COVID levels