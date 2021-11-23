SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother and partner charged after 8-year-old girl’s body found in woods

Nicole Amari Hall, 8, was reported missing by her mother and then found in a wooded area.
Nicole Amari Hall, 8, was reported missing by her mother and then found in a wooded area.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – The body of a missing 8-year-old girl was found in a wooded area of Dekalb County, Georgia Tuesday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Nicole Amari Hall, who had Autism, had reportedly last been seen by her mother, Brittany Hall, between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there were inconsistencies in statements given by Nicole’s mother and her domestic partner, Celeste Owens, during the investigation regarding the girl’s disappearance.

Special Victims detectives initially responded to investigate, but when statements and evidence began to indicate that it was unlikely Nicole would be found safe, the homicide unit joined.

Owens was charged with felony murder for the child’s death in addition to cruelty to children.

Nicole’s mother was charged with cruelty to children and making a false report of a crime.

Police say two other children living in the home of Hall and Owens, a 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, were taken into custody by the Division of Family and Children Services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash
A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a...
Kevin Strickland freed: "It's a lot."
Holiday travelers could wait up to 45 minutes to get through TSA at peak hours.
Holiday air travel surpassing pre-COVID levels
Authorities had earlier cleared the scene, but it appears the fire in the vehicle reignited...
I-26 EB traffic near College Park Road slow moving following vehicle fire
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis