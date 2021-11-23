N. Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting

SC Lottery
North Charleston Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured at least one other person Monday night.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured at least one other person Monday night.

Police responded at 8:55 p.m. to the area of Oldridge Road and Warsaw Road in the Forest Hills neighborhood where gunshots and shooting victim had been reported, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by multiple people about a possible shooting victim. Investigators determined that person’s injuries were from shattered glass hitting them when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle.

But other bystanders alerted police to another victim nearby on Warsaw Road who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators believe initial shots fired on Oldridge Road. The first victim was sitting in his car when the shots were fired and told police he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Other vehicles and at least one home were struck by gunfire in the incident, the report states.

No arrests have been made, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

