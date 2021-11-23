Nearly all Charleston employees comply with vaccine policy, city says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says almost all city employees met Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine compliance deadline, either by being vaccinated or receiving medical or religious accommodations.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole said Tuesday that 90 percent of city employees have been vaccinated against the disease. Another 9.7 percent, he said, received accommodations, leading to an overall compliance rate of 99.7 percent.

Five city employees did not meet the deadline.

“I greatly appreciate city employees’ overwhelming participation in this important effort,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Keeping our community healthy and safe is a top priority and, as evidenced by employees’ widespread compliance with this policy, it’s clear that they share that goal. We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Charleston and are grateful to be able to do so in a safe, efficient work environment.”

O’Toole said non-compliant city employees, consisting of one full-time and four part-time employees, will be placed on one week of unpaid leave. After that week, any who are not yet compliant will be “separated from service,” he said.

