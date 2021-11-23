SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nearly all Charleston employees comply with vaccine policy, city says

The city of Charleston says all but five of its employees, one full-time and four part-time...
The city of Charleston says all but five of its employees, one full-time and four part-time workers, have complied with the city's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says almost all city employees met Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine compliance deadline, either by being vaccinated or receiving medical or religious accommodations.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole said Tuesday that 90 percent of city employees have been vaccinated against the disease. Another 9.7 percent, he said, received accommodations, leading to an overall compliance rate of 99.7 percent.

Five city employees did not meet the deadline.

“I greatly appreciate city employees’ overwhelming participation in this important effort,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Keeping our community healthy and safe is a top priority and, as evidenced by employees’ widespread compliance with this policy, it’s clear that they share that goal. We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Charleston and are grateful to be able to do so in a safe, efficient work environment.”

O’Toole said non-compliant city employees, consisting of one full-time and four part-time employees, will be placed on one week of unpaid leave. After that week, any who are not yet compliant will be “separated from service,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke, Bulldogs lose game

Latest News

North Charleston Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead and...
N. Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting
North Charleston Police have confirmed a cyclist died Monday morning in a crash involving two...
Police: Cyclist killed in Monday morning crash in North Charleston
Longtime Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent
Longtime Dorchester Dist. 2 superintendent announces retirement plans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl