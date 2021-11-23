SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant

.
.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested one person following a fatal shooting at a Moncks Corner restaurant.

The Moncks Corner Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Askari Rashad Dash of Moncks Corner and charged him with murder. His arrest stems from a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge at 484 N. US Hwy 52, Suite 110.

According to police, the victim has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Dewayne White of Moncks Corner.

“Dash is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident and will be lodged at the Berkeley County Detention Center upon release,” MCPD officials said. “We are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence in this case.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can share tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or call the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7941.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke, Bulldogs lose game

Latest News

Areas along Dorchester Road in Summerville have been lined with traffic barrels and other...
Road improvement project in Summerville sees months-long delays
North Charleston Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead and...
N. Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting
North Charleston Police have confirmed a cyclist died Monday morning in a crash involving two...
Police: Cyclist killed in Monday morning crash in North Charleston
Longtime Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent
Longtime Dorchester Dist. 2 superintendent announces retirement plans