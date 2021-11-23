One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested one person following a fatal shooting at a Moncks Corner restaurant.

The Moncks Corner Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Askari Rashad Dash of Moncks Corner and charged him with murder. His arrest stems from a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge at 484 N. US Hwy 52, Suite 110.

According to police, the victim has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Dewayne White of Moncks Corner.

“Dash is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident and will be lodged at the Berkeley County Detention Center upon release,” MCPD officials said. “We are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence in this case.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can share tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or call the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7941.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.