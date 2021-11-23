SC Lottery
Police: Cyclist killed in Monday morning crash in North Charleston

North Charleston Police have confirmed a cyclist died Monday morning in a crash involving two...
North Charleston Police have confirmed a cyclist died Monday morning in a crash involving two other vehicles on Rivers Avenue.(Ryan DeDios)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash early Monday morning in North Charleston left a bicyclist dead, North Charleston Police have confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 6:13 a.m. on Rivers Avenue near the twin bridges, according to an incident report.

The report, which police released Tuesday morning, states the crash involved a white 2020 Subaru Impreza, a red 2017 Toyota Corolla and a bicyclist.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash was being investigated by the police traffic unit and was ongoing, the report states.

