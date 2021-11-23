Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a missing child last seen overnight Tuesday morning.

Destiny Faith Carter, 12, was last seen at approximately 3:44 a.m. Tuesday on Timberline Drive on Johns Island, police say.

She is approximately 5′7″, weighs approximately 120 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing the above-pictured clothing (jeans, black shoes, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie, and carrying several blue backpacks/bags).

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

