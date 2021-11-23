SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Destiny Faith Carter, 12, was last seen early Tuesday morning, police say.
Destiny Faith Carter, 12, was last seen early Tuesday morning, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a missing child last seen overnight Tuesday morning.

Destiny Faith Carter, 12, was last seen at approximately 3:44 a.m. Tuesday on Timberline Drive on Johns Island, police say.

She is approximately 5′7″, weighs approximately 120 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing the above-pictured clothing (jeans, black shoes, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie, and carrying several blue backpacks/bags).

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke, Bulldogs lose game
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

North Charleston Police have confirmed a cyclist died Monday morning in a crash involving two...
Police: Cyclist killed in Monday morning crash in North Charleston
The crash, reported at approximately 7:11 a.m., closed the left eastbound lane of I-26 near...
I-26 crash near University Blvd. cleared, troopers say
Temperatures across the Lowcountry could range from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around...
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning takes effect Tuesday night
One80 Place hopes to raise enough donations to supply about 100,000 meals throughout the year.
Lowcountry charity kicks off turkey, cash donation drive