Road improvement project in Summerville sees months-long delays

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Areas along Dorchester Road in Summerville have been lined with traffic barrels and other construction equipment since May, and after months-long delays in construction, residents are more concerned than ever.

“It just seems to me that they’ve created more problems for us as opposed to solving anything,” says Summerville resident Calvin Landers.

The 2-million-dollar road safety improvement project was scheduled to end on September 30th, but after a delay in construction earlier that month, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says the project is now extending into next year.

According to the DOT, the contractor ran into problems between State Park Road and Parlor Drive when they found underground utilities in places they didn’t originally identify. Following that discovery in September was an 8-week pause in construction altogether.

On November 1st, the SCDOT said in a news release that construction would resume in one to two weeks. As of November 23, over three weeks later, construction is still at a halt, and residents say the changes here altogether are doing more harm than good.

“There have been trucks and SUVs who have actually jumped over the median to get to different businesses,” says Landers. “If someone wanted to go to some businesses on the south side of the street, they would make a U-turn, which is dangerous in itself, and it’s just a traffic nightmare.”

The SCDOT says construction is expected to resume on December 6, with the completion of the project in late February or early March 2022. For now, the DOT says they’ve reworked the timing of some stoplights in the area to alleviate some congestion.

Even with that reworking, however, residents say that backup is still worse than ever.

