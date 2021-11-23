Summerville Eagle Nest teacher Casey Dorsey wants a printer for kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Third grade Eagle Nest teacher Casey Dorsey teaches in Dorchester District 2. She says she loves to use her classroom to provide students with a place to explore, learn, and grow.

Dorsey says her 23 students work their hardest to be the best version of themselves.

She says her students excel despite some of the setbacks they may have experienced in their young lives.

”They have overcome so much, and they have not had a normal time in school since kindergarten. So, my goal is to help them learn skills of making friends and creating stamina of staying in school all day,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey has created a Makerspace in her classroom full of technology. She says with such a growth in the fields of engineering, science, and math, students need exposure to these ways of thinking.

For her Donors Choose Project, Dorsey wants to give her students a 3-D printer for their makerspace. Her hope is that by providing students with the opportunity to think creatively, problem solve, and collaborate with team members, her students will be ready for the next grade level.

Dorsey says providing her classroom with 3-D printers will not only benefit students academically but will also help them enjoy learning. Her project still needs $469 dollars to be fully funded.

You can become a classroom champion by donating to this project by clicking right here. All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.