SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville Eagle Nest teacher Casey Dorsey wants a printer for kids

By Aisha Tyler
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Third grade Eagle Nest teacher Casey Dorsey teaches in Dorchester District 2. She says she loves to use her classroom to provide students with a place to explore, learn, and grow.

Dorsey says her 23 students work their hardest to be the best version of themselves.

She says her students excel despite some of the setbacks they may have experienced in their young lives.

”They have overcome so much, and they have not had a normal time in school since kindergarten. So, my goal is to help them learn skills of making friends and creating stamina of staying in school all day,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey has created a Makerspace in her classroom full of technology. She says with such a growth in the fields of engineering, science, and math, students need exposure to these ways of thinking.

For her Donors Choose Project, Dorsey wants to give her students a 3-D printer for their makerspace. Her hope is that by providing students with the opportunity to think creatively, problem solve, and collaborate with team members, her students will be ready for the next grade level.

Dorsey says providing her classroom with 3-D printers will not only benefit students academically but will also help them enjoy learning. Her project still needs $469 dollars to be fully funded.

You can become a classroom champion by donating to this project by clicking right here. All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

The latest South Carolina school report card shows a majority of students going into...
Majority of SC students going into kindergarten are not ready
VIDEO: Summerville Eagle Nest teacher Casey Dorsey wants a printer for kids
VIDEO: Summerville Eagle Nest teacher Casey Dorsey wants a printer for kids
VIDEO: Recruiting men of color through new program
VIDEO: Recruiting men of color through new program
VIDEO: Majority of SC students going into kindergarten are not ready
VIDEO: Majority of SC students going into kindergarten are not ready