Two past champions sign up for 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back two former champions next year - Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. The tournament is set to celebrate its 50th year in 2022, April 2 - 10, in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. Keys and Stephens memorably met in the final of the 2017 US Open, where Stephens captured her first Grand Slam title.

The highly anticipated Credit One Charleston Open will feature more than 100 of the top tennis players in the world, including Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez, and welcome back fans for the first time since 2019. The newly renovated Credit One Stadium will also be unveiled during the upcoming event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences for patrons on-site.

“We are always excited to have players return to Charleston, especially past champions. Madison and Sloane have become tournament favorites and our fans never shy away from rooting loudly whenever they step on the clay,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open. “In addition to being exceptional athletes, these two women have big hearts and a genuine desire to make a difference. Both have started their own charitable foundations to help to make our world a better place and are great role models for our younger spectators and the next generation of tennis stars. We can’t wait to welcome them back again in April.”

Keys has played Charleston eight times, where she holds a 16-7 record. She captured the title in 2019 with a win over 2011 champion Caroline Wozniacki. She also reached the final in 2015 and the semifinals in 2018, where she lost to eventual champion Kiki Bertens.

“Coming back to Charleston in April will be so exciting; I can’t wait to play in the new stadium,” said Keys. “I have a lot of great memories of winning the title there and will be ready to give it my all once again.”

This season, Keys reached the finals in Brisbane, the quarterfinals in Berlin and the fourth round of Wimbledon. She has reached the quarterfinals or better in seven Grand Slam appearances between 2015 and 2019. She holds five WTA titles and has been ranked as high as World No. 5.

Stephens has also played Charleston eight times and holds a 10-7 record. She won the tournament title in 2016 and reached the quarterfinals round two additional times - in 2019 and 2021.

Stephens won the US Open in 2017 and was a 2018 French Open finalist. In addition to reaching the quarterfinals in Charleston this year, she played the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open and fourth round of the French Open. She has captured six WTA titles and was formerly ranked World No. 3.

“I am so looking forward to returning for the Credit One Charleston Open in April,” said Stephens. “New courts, great fans, anniversary celebrations and fierce competition. I just love it!”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island. Additional players who have committed to competing in 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks.