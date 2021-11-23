SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Usher catapults Georgia Tech over Charleston Southern 85-70

Charleston Southern dropped to 2-3 on the season on Monday with a loss to Georgia Tech
Charleston Southern dropped to 2-3 on the season on Monday with a loss to Georgia Tech(Georgia Tech Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA -- — Jordan Usher scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spur Georgia Tech to an 85-70 victory over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Usher knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Yellow Jackets (4-1). He was 3 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line and at the foul line, picking up his second double-double of the season. Kyle Sturdivant scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half as Georgia Tech shot 62.5% in taking a 42-29 lead. Rodney Howard contributed 12 points and six boards, while Deivon Smith scored 11.

Charleston Southern (2-3) whittled away at the lead and trailed 73-67 after a dunk by Sean Price with 6:49 left to play. But Usher answered with a 3-pointer and Miles Kelly scored in the paint to push the Georgia Tech lead to 11. Tahlik Chavez had a three-point play to get the Buccaneers within 78-70 with 4:01 remaining, but Sturdivant had a layup and Usher sank a 3 to end matters.

Chavez scored 15 to top Charleston Southern, which didn’t score again after his three-point play. Deontaye Buskey added 11 points, while Taje’ Kelly and reserve Sadarius Bowser scored 10 apiece.

Most Read

A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom is helped off the court after collapsing on the sideline...
The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke
South Carolina beat 2nd ranked UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis finals on Monday
No. 1 South Carolina beats second-ranked UConn 73-57
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall celebrates after scoring during the first half of...
McCall Earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week Honor
Three Tigers Selected For ACC Weekly Honors