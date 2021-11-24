SC Lottery
17-year-old arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

The shooting killed a 16-year-old Summerville boy, the coroner said.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a Nov. 3 shooting.

The teenager, whose name police did not release because of his age, was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Since the shooting victim died from injuries in the shooting, charge was upgraded to murder, Jacobs said.

Police responded to what was originally reported as a carjacking at approximately 3:14 a.m. on Nov. 3, an incident report states. On the way to that scene, police were called to a traffic accident with injuries in the area of Ward Avenue involving a vehicle with a similar description, the report states.

Investigators say they learned the accident victim had actually been shot and that a carjacking had not occurred.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 16-year-old Juan Lopez of Summerville. Lopez died at MUSC on Nov. 19 at 10:11 p.m. from injuries he suffered in the shooting, O’Neal said.

