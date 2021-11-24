Charleston Co. deputies searching for 14-year-old runaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old runaway.

Authorities are looking for Daniel Mendoza who police say ran away from 2357 Dunlap St. in the North Charleston area around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743 -7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.