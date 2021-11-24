SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. deputies searching for 14-year-old runaway

Authorities are looking for Daniel Mendoza who police say ran away from 2357 Dunlap St. in the...
Authorities are looking for Daniel Mendoza who police say ran away from 2357 Dunlap St. in the North Charleston area around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday.(CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old runaway.

Authorities are looking for Daniel Mendoza who police say ran away from 2357 Dunlap St. in the North Charleston area around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743 -7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder

Latest News

Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
The City of Charleston has partnered with federal law enforcement to help crack down on...
City of Charleston partners with DEA to combat drug-related crimes in Lowcountry
Temperatures across the Lowcountry could range from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around...
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning takes effect Tuesday night
Authorities say 16-year-old Juan Lopez died at MUSC on the night of Nov. 19 from a gunshot wound.
Summerville teenager shot in North Charleston dies from injuries