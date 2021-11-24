Deputies searching for man missing after crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man missing since a Monday night crash.

Neal Archie Davis Jr., 37, was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Bohickett Road on Johns Island, deputies say.

The car involved struck a tree and caught fire and deputies say Davis was seen running from the scene.

Deputies brought in a helicopter and K-9 units but have not been able to find Davis.

Investigators say they do not know whether Davis was injured in the crash.

He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a “Neal” tattoo on the right side of his neck, but there was no description of the type of clothing he was wearing at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

