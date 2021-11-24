SC Lottery
Deputy saves baby found unresponsive in vehicle; man in car dies at scene, deputies say

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A baby, man and woman were found unresponsive Tuesday night in a vehicle in the Lowes parking lot in Anderson.

The baby and woman survived; however, the man died at the scene, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call for service at the Lowes on the Highway 28 bypass where two adults and a 22-month-old baby were found unconscious in the vehicle.

One deputy started CPR on the baby while the other deputy drove them in a patrol vehicle to AnMed Health. Deputies said the baby also received NARCAN.

Deputies said the woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The male died at the scene, deputies said.

