DHEC: Rabid kitten confirmed in Dorchester County

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department says four people were potentially exposed to rabies after a stray kitten tested positive in Summerville.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the kitten was found near West 6th North Street and North Cedar Street.

DHEC says a feral cat colony was observed in the area and potentially exposed.

The kitten was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory on Nov. 19 for testing and was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 22.

Health officials say this is an ongoing investigation and the people possibly exposed have been referred to their healthcare providers.

Health officials say if you believe you or your pets have come in contact with this kitten or another animal that potentially has rabies to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) or 888-847-0902 after hours and during holidays.

