SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown County Fire-EMS has most successful toy drive ever for children in need

The Georgetown County Fire-EMS had its most successful toy drive ever in November 2021.
The Georgetown County Fire-EMS had its most successful toy drive ever in November 2021.(Source: Georgetown County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More children in Georgetown County will have a happy holiday season thanks to the Georgetown County Fire-EMS.

The agency announced that it had its most successful toy drive ever this month.

The department stationed an ambulance outside the Walmart in Georgetown for two days and managed to fill the vehicle to the brim with donations on both days.

Georgetown County Fire-AMS collected a total of 1,527 toys, which range from dolls and matchbox cars to bicycles.

All of the toys will be given to Toys for Tots to distribute within Georgetown County to children in need.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student

Latest News

Wednesday is historically the busiest travel day of the year and AAA of the Carolinas says...
AAA and troopers expect travel to bounce back this Thanksgiving
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: AAA and troopers expect travel to bounce back this Thanksgiving
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: AAA and troopers expect travel to bounce back this Thanksgiving
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville teenager shot in North Charleston dies from injuries