Hundreds of families given Thanksgiving meals for free

The organization Neighbors Together says they’ve served over 7 million meals since 1983.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many families struggled to put food on the table this Thanksgiving, one local organization looked to change that.

“Since the pandemic, we find that we still have a large population that is in need of food,” Leola McFadden, Neighbors Together Community Engagement Coordinator, said.

The organization, formerly Tricounty Family Ministries, said they’ve seen a 44% increase in families needing help putting food on the table.

At the free food giveaway Wednesday, the organization gave out Thanksgiving meals to-go. They also handed out diapers through both the drive-thru and walk-up lines.

Neighbors Together serves hot meals every week for people in need, but McFadden said Wednesday that this time around, they’re focusing on everything a family needs for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Families lined up in cars and wrapped around the Cherokee Place United Methodist Church in North Charleston before the event started.

As more cars pulled up, volunteers and organizers loaded up trunks with food and drinks. Organization officials say that giving out food is not new to them, but this year, they’re seeing a bigger turnout than usual.

“This is normal for us, but the situation is not normal for families to be in need,” McFadden said.

“This is bittersweet. We love seeing people coming, but we don’t want anybody to be in a situation where they can’t feed their families,” McFadden said.

McFadden said Neighbors Together will also be hosting a three-day food giveaway similar to this in December for Christmas.

