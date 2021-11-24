SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Icemen complete comeback win over Stingrays

VIDEO: Stingrays snap home losing streak, top Everblades
VIDEO: Stingrays snap home losing streak, top Everblades
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Three unanswered goals for the Jacksonville Icemen (6-6-1-1) completed the comeback as they stunned the South Carolina Stingrays (5-6-0-0) by a final of 4-3 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

The Stingrays broke a scoreless streak of nearly 137 straight minutes without a goal on a snipe from Manitoba native Carter Cowlthorp midway through the opening frame. Patrick Kramer was activated off the Commissioner’s Exempt List earlier in the day and made an immediate impact, forcing an offensive turnover and assisting for his first professional point on Cowlthorp’s goal.

Jacksonville got one back early in the second period as Vladislav Mikalchuk netted his first of the year following two saves from Hunter Shepard.

South Carolina picked up two goals three and a half minutes apart from one another as Nate Pionk netted his first professional goal 3:29 into the third period before Cowlthorp added his second of the contest to double the lead.

Following a tussle between Alex Brink and Jacob Friend, the penalty kill went to work for Jacksonville, prompting two shorthanded goals for the Icemen from Derek Lodemeier and Craig Martin. Martin finished the comeback with nearly six and a half minutes remaining in regulation, tallying the eventual game-winning goal for his second of the night.

Shepard halted 26 shots in the loss while Jacksonville’s Tyler Wall picked up the win with 21 saves of his own.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits this Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum for Black Friday and another Frothy Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company. 500 mystery envelopes will be randomly distributed throughout the game. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash

Latest News

South Carolina moved to 4-1 with a win over Wofford on Tuesday
Stevenson guides South Carolina to 85-74 win over Wofford
The Citadel Football
The Citadel’s Poole Named SoCon Freshman of the Year by Media
Charleston Southern football
CSU has 7 players named All-Big South
South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a one-year extension on Wednesday...
Buddy Pough named MEAC Coach of the Year