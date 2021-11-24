Icemen complete comeback win over Stingrays

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Three unanswered goals for the Jacksonville Icemen (6-6-1-1) completed the comeback as they stunned the South Carolina Stingrays (5-6-0-0) by a final of 4-3 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

The Stingrays broke a scoreless streak of nearly 137 straight minutes without a goal on a snipe from Manitoba native Carter Cowlthorp midway through the opening frame. Patrick Kramer was activated off the Commissioner’s Exempt List earlier in the day and made an immediate impact, forcing an offensive turnover and assisting for his first professional point on Cowlthorp’s goal.

Jacksonville got one back early in the second period as Vladislav Mikalchuk netted his first of the year following two saves from Hunter Shepard.

South Carolina picked up two goals three and a half minutes apart from one another as Nate Pionk netted his first professional goal 3:29 into the third period before Cowlthorp added his second of the contest to double the lead.

Following a tussle between Alex Brink and Jacob Friend, the penalty kill went to work for Jacksonville, prompting two shorthanded goals for the Icemen from Derek Lodemeier and Craig Martin. Martin finished the comeback with nearly six and a half minutes remaining in regulation, tallying the eventual game-winning goal for his second of the night.

Shepard halted 26 shots in the loss while Jacksonville’s Tyler Wall picked up the win with 21 saves of his own.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits this Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum for Black Friday and another Frothy Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company. 500 mystery envelopes will be randomly distributed throughout the game. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.