SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder

.
.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of four people charged for a murder in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 19-year-old Kaden Burdette, 19-year-old Oscar Valencia Licea, and two juveniles. All four of the suspects face a charge of murder, with Licea also facing an additional charge of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Their charges stem from an investigation on Monday when officers responded to the 7700 block of Warsaw Road for a reported drive by shooting.

Officers found a male victim who was then transported to the hospital, and was later pronounced deceased. Through the course of the investigation the two men and two juveniles were identified as suspects, according to police.

Burdette and Licea were locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center, while the juveniles were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Initial investigation into shooting

Police responded at 8:55 p.m. to the area of Oldridge Road and Warsaw Road in the Forest Hills neighborhood where gunshots and shooting victim had been reported, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by multiple people about a possible shooting victim. Investigators determined that the person’s injuries were from shattered glass hitting them when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle.

But other bystanders alerted police to another victim nearby on Warsaw Road who suffered at least one gunshot wound. After interviewing witnesses, investigators believe the initial shots were fired on Oldridge Road.

The first victim was sitting in his car when the shots were fired and told police he had nothing to do with the shooting. Other vehicles and at least one home were struck by gunfire in the incident, the report states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe

Latest News

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says a man has died from his injuries following a...
North Charleston man dies following injuries from vehicle crash
Authorities say 16-year-old Juan Lopez died at MUSC on the night of Nov. 19 from a gunshot wound.
Summerville teenager shot in North Charleston dies from injuries
The City of Charleston could soon put new restrictions on “Fill and Build” practices within the...
Charleston discusses adding restrictions to ‘Fill and Build’ developments
The latest figures show a 41% increase in aggravated assaults this year versus last year at...
Violent crime on the rise in West Ashley