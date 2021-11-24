Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of four people charged for a murder in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 19-year-old Kaden Burdette, 19-year-old Oscar Valencia Licea, and two juveniles. All four of the suspects face a charge of murder, with Licea also facing an additional charge of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Their charges stem from an investigation on Monday when officers responded to the 7700 block of Warsaw Road for a reported drive by shooting.

Officers found a male victim who was then transported to the hospital, and was later pronounced deceased. Through the course of the investigation the two men and two juveniles were identified as suspects, according to police.

Burdette and Licea were locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center, while the juveniles were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Initial investigation into shooting

Police responded at 8:55 p.m. to the area of Oldridge Road and Warsaw Road in the Forest Hills neighborhood where gunshots and shooting victim had been reported, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by multiple people about a possible shooting victim. Investigators determined that the person’s injuries were from shattered glass hitting them when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle.

But other bystanders alerted police to another victim nearby on Warsaw Road who suffered at least one gunshot wound. After interviewing witnesses, investigators believe the initial shots were fired on Oldridge Road.

The first victim was sitting in his car when the shots were fired and told police he had nothing to do with the shooting. Other vehicles and at least one home were struck by gunfire in the incident, the report states.

