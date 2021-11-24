SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

The organization Neighbors Together says they’ve served over 7 million meals since 1983.
Hundreds of families given Thanksgiving meals for free
Neal Archie Davis Jr., 37, was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m. Monday...
Deputies searching for man missing after crash
Investigators with the National Park Service are working to identify the person they believe...
Park rangers investigating suspicious holes found at historic Pinckney site
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Park rangers investigating suspicious holes found at historic Pinckney site