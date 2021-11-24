North Charleston man dies following injuries from vehicle crash
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says a man has died from his injuries following a vehicle crash in the North Charleston area.
O’Neal said 33-year-old Joseph Chase Jr. of North Charleston died on Tuesday morning at Trident Medical Center following injuries he suffered in a crash on the night of Nov. 14 on International Boulevard.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department is investigating.
