Police searching for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Officers say 15-year-old Nekoyah Booker was last seen around Eva Street in North Charleston.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. S. Bernard at 843-740-5894 or sbernard@northcharleston.org.

