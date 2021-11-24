Ravenel councilmember files appeal against his own council

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - A council member in the town of Ravenel filed an appeal against the town, its Planning and Zoning Commission and other council members.

Documents state an application about a rezoning issue filed by Ravenel Councilman Harold “Buck” Dukes Jr., was denied. The appeal showed that the rezoning request was to cover almost four acres, apparently owned by Dukes.

Documents state Dukes wanted to change those almost four acres of land from agricultural, residential use to general business use. The appeal was dated Oct. 7, when the Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission meeting regarding this change was held.

The appeal states during the public hearing portion of the meeting, Dukes was not allowed to speak before council about this rezoning request. It also states Dukes was instructed to remain outside of the room for the rest of the public hearing.

When the regular meeting started, the first topic on the agenda was the rezoning request brought up by Dukes, and that he was also not allowed to be present or speak during the regular meeting, the appeal states.

Documents state a motion to deny Dukes’ rezoning request was passed with a 4-5 vote. The appeal argued Dukes was not given proper written notice that his zoning request would be heard and denied.

The appeal alleges the commission abused process, violated Dukes’ right to speak and refused to give Dukes a notice of appeal. In his appeal, Dukes asked for compensation.

Ravenel’s Planning and Zoning Administrator, Dukes and his lawyers have not yet responded to a request for comment on the appeal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.