SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ravenel councilmember files appeal against his own council

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - A council member in the town of Ravenel filed an appeal against the town, its Planning and Zoning Commission and other council members.

Documents state an application about a rezoning issue filed by Ravenel Councilman Harold “Buck” Dukes Jr., was denied. The appeal showed that the rezoning request was to cover almost four acres, apparently owned by Dukes.

Documents state Dukes wanted to change those almost four acres of land from agricultural, residential use to general business use. The appeal was dated Oct. 7, when the Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission meeting regarding this change was held.

The appeal states during the public hearing portion of the meeting, Dukes was not allowed to speak before council about this rezoning request. It also states Dukes was instructed to remain outside of the room for the rest of the public hearing.

When the regular meeting started, the first topic on the agenda was the rezoning request brought up by Dukes, and that he was also not allowed to be present or speak during the regular meeting, the appeal states.

Documents state a motion to deny Dukes’ rezoning request was passed with a 4-5 vote. The appeal argued Dukes was not given proper written notice that his zoning request would be heard and denied.

The appeal alleges the commission abused process, violated Dukes’ right to speak and refused to give Dukes a notice of appeal. In his appeal, Dukes asked for compensation.

Ravenel’s Planning and Zoning Administrator, Dukes and his lawyers have not yet responded to a request for comment on the appeal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

The organization Neighbors Together says they’ve served over 7 million meals since 1983.
Hundreds of families given Thanksgiving meals for free
Neal Archie Davis Jr., 37, was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m. Monday...
Deputies searching for man missing after crash
Investigators with the National Park Service are working to identify the person they believe...
Park rangers investigating suspicious holes found at historic Pinckney site
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Park rangers investigating suspicious holes found at historic Pinckney site