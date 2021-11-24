SC Lottery
SC Senate doesn’t propose big changes in new US House map

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate has released its proposed U.S. House districts for next year’s elections, which don’t make significant changes in the previous districts.

Preliminary analysis of the maps show the state would likely continue to elect six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House with the new districts, which must be approved by the Senate and House and survive any legal challenges.

The main changes are in the Charleston area, which because of rapid growth changed some areas in the 1st District now represented by Republican Nancy Mace to the 6th District, now represented by Democrat Jim Clyburn.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

