SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina Upstate edges South Carolina St 82-78

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- — Ahmir Langlais came off the bench to score 15 points to lead five players in double figures and South Carolina Upstate held off South Carolina State 82-78 on Tuesday night.

Langlais sank 5 of 6 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Spartans (2-3). Josh Aldrich finished with 12 points and eight boards. Mysta Goodloe and Bryson Mozone contributed 11 points apiece, while freshman Jordan Gainey scored 10.

Edward Oliver-Hampton topped the Bulldogs (1-6) with 19 points off the bench. Freshman reserve Latavian Lawrence finished with 15 points. freshman Antonio Madlock had 13 points, Raquan Brown scored 11 and reserve Rakeim Gary pitched in with 10 points and eight assists.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Cliff Ellis wins 800th game in Coastal Carolina win over Valparaiso
South Carolina moved to 4-1 with a win over Wofford on Tuesday
Stevenson guides South Carolina to 85-74 win over Wofford
VIDEO: Stingrays snap home losing streak, top Everblades
Icemen complete comeback win over Stingrays
The Citadel Football
The Citadel’s Poole Named SoCon Freshman of the Year by Media