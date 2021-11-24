SC Lottery
Summerville teenager shot in North Charleston dies from injuries

Authorities say 16-year-old Juan Lopez died at MUSC on the night of Nov. 19 from a gunshot wound.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a teenager who was shot earlier this month in North Charleston has dies from his injuries.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Lopez was shot on Nov. 3 around 2:58 a.m. on Ward Avenue.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

