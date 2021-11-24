Warming up for Thanksgiving!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the coldest morning in over 260 days across the Lowcountry! The cold, and frosty, start will give way to quickly warming temperatures. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 5° warmer than yesterday. It will be all sunshine again today which means another clear sky night ahead. That will result in quickly falling temperatures and freezing conditions possible overnight for inland areas. Coastal locations will remain above freezing and will likely be milder with lows in the upper 30s. For many it will be a frosty start to Thanksgiving but a mild and sunny day is expected. Highs will reach the mid 60s tomorrow. A cold front will approach the area on Friday bringing the chance of a few showers in the morning. Early morning shoppers should anticipate the need to carry their umbrellas with them! Behind the front, it’s back to sunshine from Friday afternoon through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 30s.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 58.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

FRIDAY: AM Showers Possible. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

