SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warming up for Thanksgiving!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the coldest morning in over 260 days across the Lowcountry! The cold, and frosty, start will give way to quickly warming temperatures. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 5° warmer than yesterday. It will be all sunshine again today which means another clear sky night ahead. That will result in quickly falling temperatures and freezing conditions possible overnight for inland areas. Coastal locations will remain above freezing and will likely be milder with lows in the upper 30s. For many it will be a frosty start to Thanksgiving but a mild and sunny day is expected. Highs will reach the mid 60s tomorrow. A cold front will approach the area on Friday bringing the chance of a few showers in the morning. Early morning shoppers should anticipate the need to carry their umbrellas with them! Behind the front, it’s back to sunshine from Friday afternoon through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 30s.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 58.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

FRIDAY: AM Showers Possible. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
.
One person arrested following fatal shooting at Moncks Corner restaurant
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Freeze Warning Tonight!
VIDEO: Tuesday weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday weather forecast
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Freeze warning for Lowcountry takes effect Tuesday night