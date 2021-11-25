3 charged after 6-month Hanahan narcotics probe

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said three people are facing charges following an investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamines.

Jason B. Hall, 41; Bronwyn Hilbourn, 32; and Stephanie Fults, 33; are facing charges, Dep. Carli Drayton said.

Hall was charged with distributing meth, five counts of trafficking meth, and five counts of distribution of methamphetamine within a half-mile proximity of a school zone, Drayton said. He will also face an additional charge of possession of a stolen motorcycle, she said.

Hilbourn was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm, she said.

Fults was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies say that at the time of his arrest, Hall was out on bond for trafficking meth in Charleston, distribution of methamphetamine in Berkeley County and distribution of methamphetamine in Dorchester County.

The six-month investigation began after Narcotics Task Force Agencts received reports Hall was distributing meth, Drayson said.

“During the multi-month investigation, agents purchased Methamphetamine from Hall on several occasions,” she said. “Agents were able to purchase over 250 grams of Methamphetamine from Hall.”

Agents, Berkeley County K-9, detectives and the Hanahan Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at Hall’s home and the three were taken into custody.

