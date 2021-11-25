SC Lottery
Beautiful Thanksgiving, early morning showers for Black Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Happy Thanksgiving! A gorgeous day is ahead with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. A cold front will head our way tonight bringing an increase in clouds and the potential of a few showers by sunrise on Friday. If you’re heading out Black Friday shopping early tomorrow morning, make sure you grab an umbrella. The best chance of showers will move through between 5AM and 10AM on Friday before drier air starts to move back in and sunshine returns by Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s on Friday. Temperatures will turn cold once again Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. It looks like a sunny and cool weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny and Mild. High 65.

FRIDAY: AM Showers Early. Turning Sunny. High 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

