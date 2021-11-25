SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society to waive adoption fees to help get animals forever homes

It’s the season of giving and the Charleston Animal Society is hoping you’ll give one of the animals in their shelter a forever home.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the season of giving and the Charleston Animal Society is hoping you’ll give one of the animals in their shelter a forever home.

CAS spokesperson Kay Hyman says they have been answering the call from surrounding shelters that are overcrowded including Berkeley Animal Center, Colleton County shelters and more.

Right now, Hyman says they have more than 100 animals that need homes in their shelter.

The shelter is closed Thursday and Friday. But on Saturday and Sunday, all adult dogs and cats will have their fees waived for adoption. You can find pictures of the animals up for adoption right now on the shelter’s website.

If you can’t adopt right now, however, there are other ways you can help.

“We also need help with our food bank,” Hyman says. “Just because our dogs and cats are eating well doesn’t mean that all the animals in our community have the food they need. So, just like people that are having tough times, some of them are also unable to feed their pets.”

Hyman says if you can’t open your home and you can’t open your heart to another animal, donating a bag of food will help out tremendously as well.

