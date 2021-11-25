SC Lottery
Deputies arrest 3 after investigating reported thefts

Deputies arrested Andrew Chase McDaniel, Woody Pre Ot Hale Curtis, and David Chase Poston in connection with an investigation into reported thefts.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say they recovered drugs and guns when they arrested three men while investigating a series of thefts.

Andrew Chase McDaniel, 26, of Hemingway, is charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Woody Pre Ot Hale Curtis, 25, of Hemingway, is charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

David Chase Poston, 31, of Johnsonville, was arrested on an outstanding failure-to-appear general sessions bench warrant.

Investigators arrested the three on Nov. 16 after receiving several complaints from residents reporting items stolen from their properties.

When deputies arrested Curtis at a home on Baptist Road in Hemingway, they say they executed a search warrant and seized illegal narcotics believed to be heroin along with stolen firearms.

Investigators say additional charges may be possible.

The three were being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Deputies executed a search warrant and seized illegal narcotics believed to be heroin along with stolen firearms, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

