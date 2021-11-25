SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving the Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.

She was recently reported missing as she has not been in contact with anyone since that time.

Due to her health conditions, it is believed that she may be endangered.

With any information on Lorraine on her whereabouts, please submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
Officers say 15-year-old Nekoyah Booker was last seen around Eva Street in North Charleston.
Police searching for missing North Charleston teen
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

The 44th Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K returned to downtown Charleston Thursday
Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K returns to Charleston
It’s the season of giving and the Charleston Animal Society is hoping you’ll give one of the...
Charleston Animal Society to waive adoption fees to help get animals forever homes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society to waive adoption fees to help get animals forever homes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Seacoast Church hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian